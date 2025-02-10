Berhampur: A court in Odisha’s Ganjam district Monday sentenced a 34-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing her girlfriend and looting her gold and silver ornaments approximately valued at Rs 2 lakh last year.

The district and sessions judge Rupashree Choudhury also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Mithun Bisoi, a resident of Sindurpur.

August 3 last year, Bisoi used a stone to kill his girlfriend, 26-year-old Sangeeta Pradhan who was deserted by her husband. He then fled with her gold and silver ornaments and dumped the body near Taptapani.

The police recovered the body after a few days and arrested Bisoi August 8, based on the complaint of the father of the deceased.

The gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 2 lakh were recovered from Dharampur near his village, where the convict had buried them.

PTI