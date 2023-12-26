Bhubaneswar: Vehicle location tracking device (VLTD) and panic buttons have been made mandatory in specified vehicles in Odisha except for two-wheelers, rickshaws and three-wheelers, a detailed notification released by State Transport Authority informed Tuesday.

The following types of vehicles are made mandatory to be fitted with VLTDs and panic buttons:

1. All public service vehicles except two-wheelers, rickshaws and three-wheelers including

Buses

Educational institution buses

Luxury cabs

Maxi cabs

Motor cabs

Omnibuses

Private service vehicles

2. Goods carriage vehicles operating on national permit

3. Vehicles carrying hazardous and explosive materials

4. Ambulances

The dateline for applicability of VLTD is as follows:

⚫ New Vehicles registered on or after January 1, 2024, of above-specified vehicles shall have to be fitted with AIS 140 VLTDs and panic buttons at the time of registration.

⚫ Old vehicles registered on or before December 31, 2023, of above specified vehicles shall have to be fitted with AIS 140 VLTDs and panic buttons by June 30, 2024.

Procedure for fitment:

The vehicle owners can choose any VLTD from available VLTD manufacturers approved by the Government of Odisha.

The vehicle owners can check the list of approved vendors and the nearest Retro Fitment Centre (RFC) available in their district by visiting Transport Department website http://odishatransport.gov.in/ and https://vitd.odishatransport.gov.in/ and make fitment of VLTDs.

The notification read that if VLTDs are not fitted in specified vehicles, new vehicles shall not be registered on or after January 1, 2024. In the context of old vehicles registered on or before June 30, 2024 that fail to comply with the guidelines, will not be able to make transactions on ‘VAHAN’ dashboard to obtain Fitness Certificate and services such as Transfer of Ownership, Permit, National Permit Authorisation with effect from July 1, 2024.

The objective of this initiative is to track and monitor vehicles plying on roads and to ensure passengers’ safety, especially women and children, the notification stated.

For detailed information on how to do fitment click here.

PNN