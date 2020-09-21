Bhubaneswar: Odisha MP Amar Patnaik appealed to the Centre to accord classical status to Odissi music in the Rajya Sabha. The MP said that during a meeting of the Odisha Heritage Cabinet which was chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik a resolution had been passed. The resolution requested the Centre to confer classical status to Odissi music.

This will be a significant move towards promoting the rich heritage and vibrant cultural tradition of Odisha as well as honour the sentiments of Odia community at large, the MP said.

“The Odisha government’s request assumes enormous significance in expanding the cultural heritage, which constitutes our soft power of persuasion and attraction on a global platform,” Patnaik said.

Justifying the demand, he said that movement for a separate state of Odisha during pre-independence days was based on the distinct nuances of Odia culture, including its language and music.

Odissi dance and music were inspired and enriched by the Lord Jagannath temple culture. Odissi music has a rich legacy right from the time when King Kharavela, the ruler of Odisha (Kalinga) patronised this music and dance form, the MP pointed out.

Patnaik further said that, there are several texts on Odissi music which are authentic and form an authoritative body of knowledge regarding this genre of music. It can well be categorised as an independent genre of Indian classical music, like several others.

With its distinctive inherent aspects, such as its own tradition, codified grammars, specific texts, ragas, talas, gita and typical classical style of recital, Odissi music can be distinguished from Carnatic and Hindustani classical music. It has all the characteristic features for being recognised as a classical form in its own right.

“The government of India recognised Odissi as a classical dance form in 1964 and Odia as a classical language in 2014. Integral to both, Odissi music should also be treated the same way. In an effort to rediscover, preserve and promote the musical ethos, I put forth the Odisha government’s request and urge the Ministry to accord classical status to Odissi music,” the MP told the chair.

PNN