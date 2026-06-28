By Bhaskar Nath Biswal

The moral metric of any society is directly tied to the safety, dignity and freedom it guarantees to its children. When a state fails to protect its youngest citizens, its socioeconomic achievements ring hollow. In recent years, Odisha has taken immense strides in administrative efficiency, disaster resilience and digital public infrastructure. Yet, beneath this veneer of modernization lies a dark and worsening crisis that threatens the very core of its future. The latest statistical indicators released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in its comprehensive report, ‘Crime in India 2022-24’, outline a disturbing upward trajectory in offenses against minors across the state. This issue can no longer be viewed as a series of isolated law-and-order incidents; it represents a deep systemic failure that demands a rigorous public assessment and immediate intervention.

An objective deep dive into the official numbers compiled in the document District-wise Crimes Against Children 2024 reveals the staggering magnitude of this crisis.

This localized crisis gains profound global resonance when viewed through the lens of international human rights commitments, particularly the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. In states like Odisha, the twin evils of drug networks and human trafficking do not operate in silos; substance abuse frequently acts as a gateway or a compounding tool for the exploitation of minors. The regional distribution of these crimes, as presented in the report, highlights severe geographical disparities and localized hotspots.

Understanding the root causes of this expanding crisis requires looking beyond the cold metrics of police registries. The high volume of kidnapping and abduction cases is frequently linked to endemic rural poverty, distress seasonal migration and organized human trafficking networks. In economically marginalized districts, families are often forced to migrate for brick-kiln or construction labor, leaving behind children who become highly susceptible to predatory traffickers. These criminal networks exploit structural poverty and systemic gaps to lure minors with false promises of education or employment, trapping them in forced labor or domestic servitude. On the other hand, the high number of POCSO cases indicates a deep-seated cultural crisis where standard communal protections have frayed. A large majority of sexual offenses are committed by individuals known to the victim’s family, exploiting both the child’s innocence and the severe social stigma that suppresses reporting. This vulnerability is further exacerbated by the digital divide; rapid smartphone penetration without corresponding digital literacy has left minors exposed to online grooming and cyber-exploitation.

The Government of Odisha has not been entirely passive in the face of these challenges, introducing several administrative and structural measures. However, the persistent rise in numbers indicates that these measures suffer from structural execution gaps on the ground. To truly counter this wave of violence, Odisha must transition from a reactive model of post-offense policing to an aggressive, preventative framework. Furthermore, child protection protocols must be localized by actively involving village panchayats and school management committees to track missing children and report early signs of domestic or institutional abuse.

In conclusion, protecting the youth of Odisha is a collective societal obligation that transcends administrative boundaries. The alarming data provided in the report emphasizes that institutional negligence carries a massive human cost. The findings in the NCRB report should serve as an urgent warning for policymakers, civil society and the public alike. Odisha must fortify its legal enforcement mechanisms, eliminate the judicial delays that allow offenders to escape timely punishment, and foster a zero-tolerance culture toward child exploitation. Only when its children can grow up free from fear will Odisha’s claims of progressive governance and human development be truly realized.

The writer is a former college Principal and Founder of Supporting Shoulders.