Bhubaneswar: National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will be implemented in government universities and affiliated colleges across Odisha from the current academic session (2024-25), according to a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Saturday.

As per the release, the implementation is aimed at bringing radical changes in the education system in the state.

According to NEP 2020, a four-year undergraduate course is set to begin where eligible students will receive a certificate, diploma, degree, and degree with honours at the end of each year, a source said.

A state-level credit framework has been developed based on the guidelines provided by the UGC, offering students credits for skill development and internships, the source added.

In addition, credits will be awarded for community service, extracurricular activities, NCC, NSS, and similar engagements. This system enables students to freely choose their subjects and provides the flexibility to exit and re-enter higher education institutions multiple times, with the option to complete their degree within a seven-year timeframe, the source informed.

PNN