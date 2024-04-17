Kendrapara: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report (ATR) from the Principal Secretary of the Department of Water Resources of the Odisha government and the Sundergarh district administration regarding the lack of rehabilitation measures for villagers displaced due to the construction of Rukuda Dam in Sundargarh district.

The NHRC has requested the ATR within a period of four weeks, failing this, the Commission would be constrained to invoke its coercive power under Section 13 of the PHR Act, 1993, calling for the personal appearance of the concerned authority before the Commission.

Acting on a petition filed by Human Rights Activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC passed the order on April 15.

Tripathy, in his petition, stated that Jitbahan Kandeiburu and more than 200 other residents under the Tikayatpali police limit of Sundergarh were allegedly displaced due to the Rukuda Dam Project. The Odisha government forcefully displaced them without any rehabilitation.

The son of victim Jitbahan Kandeiburu died from a snake bite as the family was shelterless and staying in a nearby jungle. His father was implicated in a false case due to his protest against the displacement without rehabilitation. Jitbahan was put behind bars and subsequently died.

The displaced victims are deprived of their entitlements and legitimate rights under the provisions of Section 4 and Section 5 of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and rules framed thereunder, Tripathy stated.

The petitioner further said the inhabitants of Bandhabhuin village and others have lost more than 30 acres of FRA Land besides their revenue land due to the construction of the dam project. He even annexed copies of Records of Rights and Land Patta in favour of victims.

It is being averred that although the Government of Odisha has a policy of Rehabilitation and Resettlement with specific provisions, victims like Jitbahan Kandeiburu are yet to be rehabilitated, Tripathy added.

He suggested that the State should constitute a High Power Committee to assess the ground realities in each area and make recommendations for solutions with assured implementation of the recommendations in a time-bound manner.

A fresh survey of access to justice (both social and legal) is also required, Tripathy contended.

He requested the NHRC to investigate the case in detail by a team of officials with regard to the mentioned issues, seek updated comprehensive reports from the Odisha Chief Secretary, and the Sundargarh District Collector to ensure proper compensation and benefits of rehabilitation and resettlement, social welfare schemes, and protection from wildlife and police threats in a true democratic and humanitarian spirit.

The NHRC observed that despite directions, the authorities have not submitted any report to date and forwarded the proceedings to the state Chief Secretary for ensuring compliance with the Commission’s directions by the concerned authorities.

UNI