Bhubaneswar: Bearing the fruits for his consistent performances in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Odisha off-spinner Pappu Roy has been summoned by Mumbai Indians for trials for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League.

“I got a call from the Mumbai Indians for trials. Last year too I was called for trials but wasn’t selected in the draft. By god’s grace the start has been good this season as I am among wickets and hopefully I will be able to give my best next week,” said the left-arm spinner over phone Saturday who has represented Board President’s XI against England Lions earlier this year.

Pappu, who has spent most of his childhood playing cricket in Bengal, made his List A debut for Odisha last year and has already picked up eight wickets from seven matches this season in the Vijay Hazare trophy. The 24-year-old has also played for India C led by Ajinkya Rahane in the last edition of Deodhar Trophy.