Sonepur: The vigilance officials Monday arrested a doctor after he was caught red-handed while taking bribe from a patient for performing cataract surgery at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), Subarnapur district in Odisha.

The accused doctor identified as Dr. Sanjib Kumar Kar works as the ophthalmologist at the DHH, Subarnapur.

The cataract surgery is conducted free of cost at all the government hospitals of the state.

However, Dr. Kar insisted the complainant, a daily wager, to pay Rs 6,000 for the cataract surgery of his uncle, who is an ailing old man and an octogenarian. Subsequently, the complainant, Hadu Pradhan, informed vigilance officials about the illegal demand by the doctor.

“Based on the above complaint, the vigilance officials laid a trap and held Dr. Kar red-handed while accepting Rs 5,500 as bribe from the complainant,” said a vigilance official.

The police also seized Rs 2,06,440 in cash during simultaneous raids at the house of Dr. Kar in Bolangir district, the government quarter inside DHH campus and his clinic at Kalapathar area in Subarnapur district.

The vigilance later arrested the accused, registering a case in this regard.

