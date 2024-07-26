Bhubaneswar: Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress Friday criticised the BJP government in Odisha alleging severe mismanagement of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath held in Puri this month.

Initiating a debate on an adjournment motion in the Assembly, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam claimed that the BJP, which came to power in the name of Lord Jagannath, tried to cover up an incident during the ‘pahandi’ (ceremonial procession) ritual of Lord Balabhadra.

He highlighted that the idol of Lord Balabhadra fell while being moved from the chariot to the ‘Adapa Mandap’ of the Gundicha temple July 9.

BJD MLA Byomakesh Ray also criticised the BJP government, accusing it of treating the Rath Yatra as a party event.

Ray noted that Lord Balabhadra fell during the ‘pahandi’ ritual and pointed out the absence of both the Law Minister and the chief administrator of the Jagannath temple.

Ray alleged that a devotee died and several others were injured due to mismanagement. He also claimed that some non-servitors and relatives of the Law Minister climbed onto the chariots without any action being taken against them.

In response, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan defended the government, stating that this year’s Rath Yatra was unique as it included three major rituals—‘Nabajouban Darshan,’ ‘Netra Utsav,’ and the Rath Yatra—on a single day, July 7.

He emphasised that with the cooperation of all servitors and the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the Rath Yatra was conducted smoothly and witnessed by the entire world.

Harichandan refuted the opposition’s claims about the death of a devotee, clarifying that the death was due to a “cardiac arrest and not a stampede”. The minister also criticised the previous BJD government for disrupting daily rituals of Lord Jagannath for the visits of influential people.

Displeased with the Minister’s response, both the BJD and Congress staged a walkout from the House.

PTI