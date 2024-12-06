Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s rich cultural heritage and artistic legacy took center stage with the unveiling of the Odisha Pavilion at the 9th International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra Thursday. Haryana’s Revenue Minister Vipul Goel and Odisha’s Principal Resident Commissioner Vishal Gagan jointly inaugurated the pavilion. It features a stunning display of Odisha’s famous Pattachitra paintings, intricate applique work, and exquisite silver filigree.

The exhibit also highlights the state’s iconic handloom tradition, including Sambalpuri Ikat, Pata sarees, and Tussar silk. The pavilion delves into Odisha’s spiritual essence by showcasing its architectural marvels, including the Jagannath Temple in Puri, the Sun Temple in Konark, and the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.

Visitors are captivated by daily cultural performances featuring classical Odissi dance and folk forms such as Sambalpuri, Kandhei Nacha, Chhau, and Ghumura. Adding to the experience, the pavilion presents Odisha’s signature culinary offerings like Rasagola, Chhenapoda, and Dalma, drawing rave reviews from attendees. Odia Language, Literature & Culture Minister Surjyabanshi Suraj expressed pride in the state’s participation as a partner at the Mahotsav, saying, “This platform not only highlights Odisha’s heritage and art but also educates a global audience about our culture.” The International Gita Mahotsav, which has grown globally since its inception in 2016, runs until December 15, with Tanzania as this year’s partner nation.