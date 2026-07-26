Bhubaneswar/Berhampur: Odisha Sunday joined the nation in recalling the valour of the armed forces in the Kargil war, with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and others paying tribute to the martyrs.

India observed the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas during the day to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan after a three-month-long battle in Kargil, Ladakh, on this day in 1999.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a humble tribute to all brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice of their lives for the protection of the motherland. Their indomitable courage, unparalleled valour, and unwavering dedication to the nation will forever continue to inspire the people of our country, the governor wrote on X.

A grateful nation will always remember their invaluable sacrifice, and their saga of heroism will continue to instil the spirit of national service, duty, and patriotism in generations to come, he said.

Majhi, in a social media post, said Kargil Vijay Diwas is not merely a remembrance of a victory; it is a symbol of the Indian Army’s indomitable courage, unparalleled valour, and supreme dedication to the motherland.

The chief minister paid tributes to all the martyrs of the Kargil war and offered salutations to the brave soldiers.

Notably, 527 Indian soldiers were killed and 1,363 wounded in the war. Odisha too lost quite a few jawans.

Officials of the Army Air Defence College in Ganjam district and ex-servicemen paid tribute to the personnel who sacrificed their lives in the war.

Villagers and ex-service personnel in Kamalapur and Jagdalpur in Ganjam district paid tribute to the persons from their respective villages who died in the war.

S Srinibash Patra of Jagdalpur and M Krishna Rao of Kamalapur made the supreme sacrifice in the war.

A brief function was held at Jagdalpur where MLA Sidhant Mohapatra, several villagers, activists, police officers and ex-servicemen attended to pay respect to the martyred soldiers.