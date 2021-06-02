Bhubaneswar: The state government has estimated that cyclone Yaas which hit north Odisha May 26 has caused losses to the tune of Rs 610 crore.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), PK Jena informed this during a review meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here Wednesday through videoconferencing mode.

Jena said that around 60 lakh people from 11,000 villages were affected by the cyclone. He said public infrastructure worth Rs 520 crore and private property worth Rs 90 crore was damaged in the cyclone. The SRC further said that Rs 66 crore is needed for providing relief to the cyclone-affected people.

Highlighting the damage caused to the agriculture sector, Jena said that ingress of tidal waves into farmlands of coastal districts has created problems for the upcoming kharif crop.

Scientists from Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) and the Central Rice Research Institute (CRRI) have been asked to study the effects. The scientists are currently examining the situation on the ground and reports will be received soon, he said.

During the meeting, Naveen asked the officials for documentation of the pre-cyclone preparedness, evacuation, impact of landfall, and post-cyclone restoration. The documentary will prove to be a handy guide for the future in a cyclone-prone state like Odisha, he stated.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said a total of 150 villages were marooned in the cyclone. The crop was also damaged due to entry of saline water from the sea. In the aftermath of the cyclone, 1,000 generator sets and tankers were deployed to provide electricity and drinking water to the people.