Anandapur: A man and his niece were injured after being hit by a pickup van near Biridiha chhak under Anandapur police station area in Keonjhar district, a source said Saturday.

According to the source, Ravindra Rana (56) from Biridiha Ranasahi village had gone to a nearby market with his niece on a two-wheeler Saturday morning.

The incident took place when a speeding pick-up van carrying cattle from Nadapat hit the two-wheeler near Biridiha chhak.

Read Also: Two killed after car falls into pond in Konark

After the pick-up van rammed into the two-wheeler, Rana and his niece fell on the ground and sustained critical injuries.

Subsequently, locals with the help of an ambulance rushed the duo to a hospital in Anandapur for treatment.

The source informed that the driver of the pickup van was stopped and handed over to the police following the mishap.

PNN