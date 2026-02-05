Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Thursday announced a proposal to revise the English spellings of seven districts and correct the English transliteration of 24 places across 11 districts.

The initiative is aimed at bringing official English names closer to their original Odia versions. A formal notification in this regard has been issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Officials said the changes are part of a broader effort to standardise place names in government records and ensure uniformity in line with Odia linguistic usage. The government has also invited objections and suggestions from the public within a stipulated time frame before the revisions are finalised.

As per the public notice and related notifications, the proposed corrections largely focus on existing misspellings or distorted English renderings, which will be replaced with revised spellings based on the original Odia names listed in Annexure-A.