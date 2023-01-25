Bhubaneswar: Admit cards for the candidates who are scheduled to appear for Annual Higher Secondary Examination-2023 and college-wise roll numbers are available online in the Students Academic Management System (SAMS) e-space, informed the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Tuesday.

Admit cards of both regular and ex-regular candidates in Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational streams are now available in SAMS, CHSE Controller of Examination Ashok Kumar Nayak informed the principals of all higher secondary schools through a letter.

Now the principals can download their student’s admit cards and their chronological numeral rolls (CNR) from the SAMS e-space, the official letter informed.

The principals have been asked to submit a copy of CNR of every student in their tagged examination centres by February 8.

According to CHSE, this year Science stream examination will start March 1 and Commerce and Arts streams examination will commence March 2. Likewise, exams for Vocational studies will begin March 3. Practical examination will be conducted from February 1 to February 10.

The examination will be conducted in nearly 1,144 centres and six sub-centres, as per the CHSE report. As many as 446 higher secondary schools will be used as examination centres and sub-centres. The examination-related materials will reach the examination centres by January 29.

Prior to the start of the practical examination, the Council has strictly asked all testing centres to ensure CCTV installation.

