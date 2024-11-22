Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police have arrested four persons from Gujarat for their alleged involvement in a digital arrest scam reported from Jharsuguda district in the eastern state, a senior officer said Thursday.

All the accused are residents of Surat district of Gujarat, he said.

“The arrest was made on the basis of a ‘digital arrest’ case registered May 14, 2024 at Jharsuguda Sadar police station,” SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said.

The accused posed as officials of a law enforcement agency and threatened an old man that his name appeared in a money laundering case, and stole Rs 34 lakh from him through online transactions in two phases, Parshottamdas said.

Jharsuguda police teams arrested them after investigating for the last five months, he said.

“We have recovered Rs 33 lakh (from the accused),” the SP said.