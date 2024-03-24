Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Police Commissionerate Sunday claimed to have solved several cases of burglaries reported from different parts of the capital city during the past year with the arrest of an alleged miscreant, who frequently stayed in five star hotels and resorted to stealing despite having huge personal property.

Twin City Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda told newspersons here Sunday that Parshuram Giri, the accused was arrested during night vigil Saturday.

Police seized Rs 21 lakh in cash, 700 grams of gold ornaments, 7 kgs of silver ornaments, and two motorcycles from his possession.

Parshuram who hails from Balasore district used to stay in five-star hotels including the Taj in Mumbai and was leading a luxurious life.

Panda said Parshuram was arrested five times in the past and around 50 cases are pending against him.

The Police Commissioner said Panda was operating alone. Though he has huge property in Bhubaneswar and in his village, he was stealing.

