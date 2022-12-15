Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police has arrested a Nigerian national from Delhi for allegedly duping a woman in Odisha of Rs 28.67 lakh, the police said Thursday.

The accused, identified as Patrick Chizorom Orajaka (35), was arrested from an apartment in Delhi.

Later, he was presented at a court in Delhi and brought on transit remand to Odisha, an official of the crime branch said.

According to the official, the woman came in contact with the accused through Instagram. Pretending to be a Gynecologist from the Netherlands, the Nigerian national started chatting with the woman on Instagram messenger.

Subsequently, she shared her Whatsapp number with him and continued chatting. A friendship developed between both of them, and after 5 days, the accused told her that he was coming to India to meet her.

On the very next day, the complainant received a call and the caller introduced herself to be a Customs officer from Delhi airport and informed that her friend (the accused) had been detained for carrying 90,000 euros with him, which was against the rule.

In order to get her friend freed, the victim deposited money in a phase wise manner in different accounts.

When the monetary demand increased day by day, the victim understood that she had been cheated by the fraudster and reported the matter to the cybercrime police station.

The police have seized 16 ATM cards, 12 mobile phones, 22 bank passbooks, 10 bank cheque books, 20 SIM cards, a laptop, passport and other documents from the accused.

IANS