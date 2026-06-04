Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police have busted a chain snatching racket and arrested six members of the gang, operating mostly in Khurda district, police said Thursday.

Police nabbed two of the accused persons during a vehicle checking drive Wednesday night.

When the faces of the accused persons, who were travelling in a car, were scanned by the face recognition system developed by Odisha Police, it flagged their criminal history, Khurda Superintendent of Police Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said.

While questioning them, the two persons disclosed that they had committed several gold-chain snatching incidents in different areas of the district. They further stated that the stolen gold ornaments had been sold to another man, who subsequently sold those to three other persons, he said.

So far, six persons been arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime. One of them is an accused in 27 cases, while a case is pending against another person, the SP said.

The police have seized the car, 135 gm of gold, Rs 8.8 lakh in cash and six mobile phones from the possession of the accused persons, he added.