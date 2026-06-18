Bhubaneshwar/Angul: Angul District Police in Odisha solved an armed robbery and kidnapping case within 12 hours of its occurrence, arresting four accused persons of a Maharashtra-based gang, including two who sustained bullet injuries during an exchange of fire with the cops at the wee hours Thursday, officials said.

“On June 17 at about 6:10 p.m., Talcher Police ( Angul District) received information regarding a robbery at Balaji Gold Refineries, Hatatota, Talcher, wherein armed miscreants looted approximately 230 grams of gold, 60 grams of gold ornaments and 700 grams of silver ornaments,” said Angul Police in an official statement Thursday.

The accused persons also kidnapped an employee at gunpoint and fled from the spot in a white four-wheeler, displaying a fake number plate. The cops immediately launched an investigation into the matter by registering a case (671/26) at the Talcher Police Station Wednesday.

Later, five special police teams were constituted under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Angul, to nab the accused persons and recover the looted valuables. During the investigation, CCTV footage from multiple locations was analysed, and technical surveillance was undertaken.

Based on the leads generated, the suspect vehicle was traced and chased by the police team. The vehicle was reportedly noticed by the Police on NH-55 proceeding towards Sambalpur.

Simultaneously, all police stations in Angul District were alerted and intensive naka checking was conducted at strategic locations.

The Angul Police stated that the accused persons allegedly abandoned their vehicle near Chuliapur jungle under Handapa Police limits and fled on foot. The Police pursued them into the jungle, where the accused opened fire to escape.

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Acting in self-defence, the cops also carried out controlled retaliatory firing to protect personnel during the operation.

“As a result, two accused persons, namely Sachin Gajge and Prakash Madne, residents of Maharashtra, sustained bullet injuries to their legs. They were immediately disarmed and shifted to the District Headquarters hospital for treatment. Two other accused persons, namely Rajesh Madne and Deba Prabhakar Lokhande, also residents of Maharashtra, were apprehended during the operation,” informed the Angul Police.

According to the Police, almost the entire amount of robbed gold and silver ornaments was recovered from the accused and seized. The cops also recovered and seized two country-made firearms along with live ammunition.

The car used in the commission of the offence was also seized.

Search operations are on to apprehend the remaining absconding one more accused and to determine whether any other associates were involved.