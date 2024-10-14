Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police Monday said it has been following the alleged gang rape of an Odia woman in Delhi with all “seriousness and sensitivity”.

The police issued a statement after the alleged rape of an Odia woman in Delhi triggered an outrage in the state and the opposition BJD strongly criticising the state’s BJP government.

Stating that the incident regarding the sexual assault of an Odia girl in Delhi is being followed up with “seriousness and sensitivity”, Odisha Police said it was in touch with the family members of the survivor and is also following up on the progress of the investigation with Delhi Police.

“Arrangement has been made to facilitate movement of family members from Bhubaneswar to Delhi. All necessary steps are being taken,” the statement said.

Sources indicated that senior officials from the office of the Resident Commissioner of Odisha in Delhi are in contact with the survivor and local police.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJD has criticised the state government’s silence on the incident, which has garnered national attention.

Taking to his X handle, BJD Rajya Sabha member Manas Mangaraj said: “Shocking brutality in Delhi! An Odia woman gang-raped in the National Capital 3 days ago on the eve of Dussehra, stranded on the streets; and later admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre.”

“Call it negligence or apathy, the Odisha government has turned a blind eye to the plight of distressed woman and seems to be busy in holidays. The CM is visiting puja pandals but has no time to make a statement on #OdiaAsmita being brutally assaulted in Delhi. Ironically, the Resident Commissioner’s office in Delhi has also maintained a stoic silence on this matter. This is very unfortunate. Hope good sense prevails and the woman is taken care of,” Mangaraj said in his social media post.

According to a report, the 34-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Delhi and found in a semi-conscious state at Sarai Kale Khan in the early hours of October 11.

The victim was rescued by the police team and took her to AIIMS Trauma Center where she is undergoing treatment.

The Delhi Police has reportedly registered a case against unknown miscreants under sections 70(1) [gang rape] and 115(2) [voluntarily causing hurt] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Multiple teams have been formed to apprehend the alleged culprits involved in the brutal incident

