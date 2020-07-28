Bhubaneswar: Odisha police DGP Abhay has issued new guidelines for grievance hearing of general public across the state which will ensure convenience and safety of people amid of the pandemic. Now the people in Odisha can submit their grievances through phone-based redressal system without going to the police stations.

For this Abhay has directed all the district police headquarters to have a functional police control room with increase in number of personnel and phone lines. The DCP has also instructed all the district control rooms and police stations to publish their phone numbers on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, so that people can easily find out the service.

Police stations have been instructed to publicise their closed user group (CUG) phone numbers and email IDs.

Also Read: Gajapati admin declares lockdown, shutdown in district

District SPs including twin city DCPs have been directed to review proper functioning of the phone-based redressal system at police stations and district level.

In the guideline it has also been mentioned that people will only be allowed to visit the reception desk area of a police station which should be outside the main police station building. This has been done probably to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. In case reception areas are not available at a particular police station, a temporary area can be created for it. Tents can also be set up to act as reception centres.

All the police stations in Odisha have been asked to ensure transparent screen or glass panels at the reception desk for facilitating conversation between police personnel and visitors. The DIGs, SPs and SDPOs can receive grievances through telephone, email and posts.

The DGP also said that people who will be sending grievance letters will have to mention their individual phone numbers in those.

PNN