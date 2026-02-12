Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police are preparing to launch a major anti-Maoist operation in the Gandhamardhan hills, a top officer said.

ADG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeeb Panda said a blueprint has been made to arrest or neutralise some red rebels taking shelter in the Gandhamardhan hills that span across Bolangir and Bargarh districts.

Additional jawans of the CRPF and the state police’s elite special operation group (SOG) will be deployed for the operation.

Panda said Odisha Police are optimistic about meeting the March 31 deadline for declaring the state, as well as the country ‘Naxal-free’.

He said at least five districts — Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput and Boudh — have so far been declared ‘Naxal-free’ following the surrender of Maoist cadres.

The ADG said the police have already intensified intelligence gathering from both districts.

He held a meeting with the stakeholders and SPs of both districts. Maoist activities have been reported in the hill range since 2008, and several gun battles have taken place in the area, police said.

The recent decision, police said, is based on intelligence reports about a resurgence in Maoist activity in Gandhamardan after a period of lull.

Besides Gandhamardan, some Maoists might also be taking shelter at the tri-junction of the districts of Kandhamal, Rayagada, and Kalahandi, another senior officer associated with anti-Naxal operations said.

All efforts are being made to ensure that Naxalites are eliminated before March 31, he said.

Panda also reiterated the state government’s appeal to the red rebels to come forward and join the mainstream by availing the benefits of the revised surrender and rehabilitation policy.

The ADG said some Maoists are holed up in Kandhamal district, and efforts are being made to ensure their surrender before March 31.

Nearly 45 Maoists have surrendered before Odisha Police in a span of around 70 days since a notification on the revised surrender and rehabilitation scheme was issued on November 27 last year.