Bhubaneswar: Special squad of Commissionerate Police conducted raid Wednesday at a farm house owned by notorious and Matric fail fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain in Khuntuni area of Cuttack. The team has arrested Swain’s sister identified as Rashmita Beura.

“The woman had identified herself as the sister of Ramesh before the victims in order to reinforce his identity and win their trust. She also told the women that her brother was a doctor,” Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said while briefing mediapersons.

“The complainants have identified Swain’s sister through video calls and told us that she was present during the wedding ceremonies. We have asked them to provide us information about the gifts given by them to the accused,” the DCP Dash expressed.

Also read: Odisha govt issues notification for elections to ULBs, dates to be announced soon

Rashmita will be forwarded to court and brought on remand for further probe. Apart from the marriage-related offences, her involvement in other crimes committed by Swain will be investigated. Her husband was asked to appear before police. However, it seems that he has absconded, the DCP Dash further said.

Property search was carried out earlier in the morning furthering the investigation, which is still underway, to gather more evidences against Swain in connection with duping as many as 18 women after marrying them, the senior official informed.

“Recent action was taken based on allegation against Swain of duping a businesswoman to the tune of Rs 4 lakh in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. A poultry farm linked to the fake doctor located near Patkura of Kendrapara district was previously sealed. He was taken on five-day remand February 19 that ended Wednesday. However, the probing police team will appeal before court for a 7-day remand for further interrogation,” the senior official said.

During ongoing probe, police is in contact with the second wife of fraudster Swain. If she would not appear before police for quizzing, then the team will approach her, the official stated.

The special squad has brought Swain’s sister Rashmita Tuesday to the Capital City for interrogation regarding her alleged involvement in the crimes committed by her imposter brother. However, some other members of her family managed to flee from the spot during raid.

It is pertinent to mention, Swain was arrested February 14 from a rented house in Khandagiri locality based on an FIR lodged by a Delhi-based woman school teacher in July, 2021. A case has been registered against him at the Mahila police station.

The 54-year-old fraudster Swain had earlier married 18 women from different cities including Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Guwahati and Chhattisgarh.

PNN