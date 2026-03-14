Sambalpur: The police Saturday recovered the body of a woman, who allegedly threw her two minor daughters into a well in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, an officer said.

The woman, identified as Sanju Madiki, allegedly killed her daughters in her village Friday and hanged herself March 14.

Kuchinda SDPO Pradip Kumar Das said Sanju’s husband James Madiki informed police that his wife had thrown his two daughters — one four-month-old and another six-year-old — into a well in the village Friday evening.

Her body was found hanging in another village Saturday morning, the SDPO said.

The officer said a probe is being conducted to find out if the woman herself dumped the daughters into the well and then took her life.

Police said the matter came to light when James could not find his children at home Friday evening. After asking his wife about it, he came to know that she had thrown them into a village well.

Villagers and the woman’s husband claimed that she was mentally unwell and suffering from some psychological ailments.