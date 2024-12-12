Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday announced that 10,000 posts will be filled up in the Home Department and 5,000 Home Guard posts will be created, out of which 2,416 posts will be filled soon.

The announcement was made during the launch of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) at the headquarters of the Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack. As part of the initiative, Majhi also flagged off 30 ERSS vehicles designed to enhance immediate response during emergencies.

In addition, Majhi informed that the state government is considering plans to increase the daily duty allowance (DCA) for Home Guards in the near future.

Home Guards, who are not regular employees of the police force, receive a DCA rather than a fixed monthly salary. They are employed to secure public and private sector institutions, including banks and key government units.

Following a Supreme Court ruling dated March 17, 2023, the Odisha government was directed to increase the daily wage of Home Guards to Rs 533, effective from June 1, 2018. The judgement also mandated periodic adjustments in their DCA, in line with the minimum pay for state police personnel. Prior to the ruling, Home Guardsin Odisha were paid only Rs 9,000 per month or Rs 300 per day.

