Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJP in Odisha will get its new president in January next year, a party leader said Thursday.

Elections in the organisation of the BJP have already started in Odisha and around 40,000 booth committees have been formed, the party’s state in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar said.

“The election to the post of the state BJP chief will be held after polls at the district levels…The party’s ‘Mandal’ (local) elections are underway. It will be followed by polls at district levels. The election for the party president will be held in the first week of January,” he said.

The BJP is a democratic party, and the state president will be elected through a democratic process, Tomar said.

“An ordinary worker can also become president,” he added.

Incumbent Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal took charge of the post from Samir Mohanty in 2023 and he has been credited for the party’s phenomenal performance in the twin elections in 2024, leading to the formation of the party’s maiden government in the state.

The party formed the government in the state by securing 78 seats in the 147-member assembly and also swept the Lok Sabha elections by winning 20 of the 21 seats in the state.

PTI