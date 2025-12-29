Bhubaneswar: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Monday reportedly filed a preliminary chargesheet in the alleged Odisha Police sub-inspector (SI) examination scam.

According to sources, the chargesheet has named 16 accused, including alleged mastermind Shankar Prusty.

Others named in the chargesheet include Muna Mohanty, Suresh Nayak, Soumya Priyadarshini Samal, Biranchi Nayak, Rinku Maharana and Nitish Kumar. The roles of several other accused are still under scrutiny.

Sources added that the chargesheet has been submitted before the designated court along with supporting evidence.

Notably, the alleged Odisha Police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment scam is linked to irregularities in the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) 2024 conducted by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB), officials said.

The case came to light in late September 2025 after police intercepted three buses near the Odisha–Andhra Pradesh border carrying more than 110 SI aspirants and a few alleged middlemen. Investigators suspect the group was travelling to obtain leaked question papers ahead of the examination, which was scheduled for October but later postponed by the state government.

According to the Crime Branch, preliminary findings indicate the existence of an organised network that allegedly promised aspirants access to leaked question papers in exchange for large sums of money. Investigators have claimed that candidates were asked to pay between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, with a portion allegedly collected in advance.

PNN