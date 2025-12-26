Phulbani: A day after neutralising four Maoists, including Ganesh Uike (69), who carried a Rs 1.2 crore bounty on his head, Odisha Police Friday intensified operations in Kandhamal district, hoping to arrest more ultras.

Additional DGP (anti-naxal operations) Sanjeeb Panda said security forces were carrying out combing operations in the forest within Chakapada police station limits, bordering Ganjam district, with the hope of arresting more Maoists who might have been injured during Thursday’s operations.

“We appeal to local people not to give shelter to such injured persons. They might be Maoists hailing from Chhattisgarh,” Panda told reporters.

He added that more personnel from the joint force comprising the Odisha Special Operations Group (SOG), CRPF, BSF and District Voluntary Force (DVF) have been deployed to strengthen the ongoing operations in the forested areas and possible hideouts.

The ADG said during Thursday’s operation, the ultras first opened fire on security personnel.

“The rebels fired around 100 rounds, which were retaliated against by the security personnel. The exchange of fire continued for some time. As they remained silent, a search operation was carried out in which four bodies (2 male and 2 female) were recovered,” Panda said.

He said it was obvious that some people might have suffered injuries and fled the place.

The senior officer said Ganesh Uike (69) was also known by several aliases, including Rupa, Rajesh Tiwari, Chamru and Pakka Hanumantu.

He hailed from Pullemala village in Telangana’s Nalgonda district.

The other Maoists killed Thursday were identified as Rajani, Umesh and Sima, all party members carrying rewards of Rs 1.65 lakh each, he said.

During subsequent searches, security forces recovered two INSAS rifles, one .303 rifle and other Maoist materials from the encounter site.

December 24, two Maoists, Bari alias Rakesh, an area committee member, and Amrit, a party member, were killed in an encounter in the Belghar police station area of Kandhamal district. They were carrying rewards of Rs 15.5 lakh and Rs 1.65 lakh respectively, police said.