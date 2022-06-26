Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has seized brown worth Rs 1.2 crore and arrested four persons in this connection, an officer said Sunday.

The seizure of over 1.3 kg of brown sugar and arrests were made in Khurda town Saturday.

The accused persons have been identified as Rakesh Kumar Barik and Biranchinarayan Sahoo of Kochilabana Sahi under Khurda police station, Jagabandhu Biswal of Swapeneswar Sahi, Samantarapur near Bhubaneswar and Santosh Routray of Saguan Bagicha under Khurda police limits, the officer said.

The STF has registered a case under NDPS Act 1985 in this connection and further investigation is on.

The STF has seized more than 55 kg of brown sugar/heroin, 202 gm cocaine, more than 111 quintal of ganja, 750 gm of opium and arrested more than 156 drug dealers/peddlers since 2020, according to an official statement.

PTI