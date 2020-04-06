Bhubaneswar: Top Odisha police officials and their colleague have constantly been harping on the importance of staying at home during lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. For this they have recently shot a video which has gone viral on social media.

In the video, several police personnel are speaking about how they are staying away from their families for extended durations only to look after the safety of others. They have harped on the importance of social distancing while also pointing out that the more one spend times indoors the more the person gets to spend time with the family.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik shared this video on the social media and thanked the police personnel for motivating others to stay indoors.

“Thousands of policemen are making personal sacrifices joining our fight against COVID-19. Let us honour their sacrifice by staying at home and maintaining social distance. I appeal to all to respect lockdown for your own safety and safety of society,” Naveen Patnaik said.

Earlier, Puri Police has also come up with heart touching video to create awareness on precautionary measures against deadly coronavirus that has claimed over 65,000 lives across the globe.

