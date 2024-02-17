Bhubaneswar: Protesting veterinary doctors in Odisha Saturday have put their strike on hold.

After nearly a month-long strike, the agitating veterinary doctors staged a dharna in front of the Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services. Later, a meeting took place between the Director and a group of doctors, a source said.

The source informed that the agitation was called off following talks with the government. It has reportedly been promised to fulfil all the demands in a phased manner. Therefore, the association has informed that the agitation has been called off, the source added.

It can be mentioned here that the veterinary doctors had been on mass leave since January 18 demanding cadre restructuring, referral facilities, transformation of the service delivery system, and free treatment of animals in the state.

PNN