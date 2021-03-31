Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has spent Rs 6,690 crore under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (Kalia) scheme in the last three years, informed Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo Wednesday.

Replying to a written question of BJP MLA Nauri Nayak, Sahoo informed the state Assembly that a total of 51.05 lakh small and marginal farmers and landless farmers were provided assistance under the scheme in 2017-18 and 2019-20.

While Rs 2,175.66 crore was spent on farmer assistance and administrative expenditure in 2017-18, Rs 3,243.01 crore was spent in 2019-20, the Minister said.

Families of as many as 53.55 lakh small, marginal and landless farmers have been provided with financial assistance under the scheme during 2020-21 financial year.

As of February, Rs 1,272.19 crore has been spent, the Minister said.

IANS