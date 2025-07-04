Bhubaneswar/Puri: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday announced that Puri municipality will be upgraded to a municipal corporation, marking it as the sixth such civic body in Odisha.

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Majhi said the decision was driven by the necessity to provide better civic amenities and a robust administrative structure for the heritage town, which is home to the world-famous Jagannath Temple.

According to a source, the upgradation process will begin Saturday. As part of the expansion, 10 surrounding gram panchayats will be merged into the municipal limits of Puri. The integration is expected to streamline development planning and enhance service delivery across the region.

Currently, Odisha has five municipal corporations — Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela. Puri will become the sixth city in the state to receive the status.

In addition, the Chief Minister announced plans to establish a world-class museum and library in Puri to promote Jagannath culture. The proposed museum will feature modern amenities for both residents and tourists.

PNN