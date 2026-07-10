Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has received 3,17,966 fresh applications under the ‘Subhadra Yojana‘, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said Friday.

She added that pending benefits are to be released after completion of verification and other formalities.

Reviewing the status of the applications, Parida said officials have been instructed to complete all pending verification processes before ‘Raksha Bandhan’. She added that field inquiries related to the applications will be completed by July 25.

The Deputy Chief Minister said 82,036 applicants have been asked to activate their Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) accounts to facilitate the transfer of financial assistance. Another 28,611 beneficiaries have been directed to complete biometric e-KYC for receiving the scheme benefits.

She further informed that steps have been taken to resolve 3,53,059 cases pending under field inquiries. Besides, 28,621 applicants are yet to complete their non-biometric e-KYC process, she added.