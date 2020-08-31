Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Monday said that 4,053 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 4,053 persons, 608 are from Rayagada, 468 from Cuttack, 370 from Khordah, 339 from Jajpur, 233 from Ganjam, 217 from Sundergarh, 175 from Koraput, 172 from Bhadrak, 165 from Kalahandi, 144 from Puri, 141 from Nayagarh, 128 from Mayurbhanj, 120 from Malkangiri, 100 from Bargarh, 92 from Sambalpur, 83 from Balasore, 79 from Kandhamal, 66 from Dhenkanal, 62 from Bolangir, 52 from Nabarangpur, 50 from Kendrapara, 48 from Gajapati, 35 from Jaatsinghpur,35 from Jhrsaguda, 29 from Keonjhar, 13 from Deogarh, 13 from Sonepur, nine from Nuapada, six from Boudh and one from Angul.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 77,286.

Odisha Monday reported 2,602 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 1,03,536.

Ten more fatalities pushed the death toll to 492.

Out of the 2,602 new cases, 1,561 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,041 are local contacts.

