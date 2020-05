Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded a whopping 101 COVID-19 positive cases Wednesday morning, taking the total tally in the State to 538. While Ganjam reported 52 cases, 33 cases have been detected in Balasore, 7 each in Jajpur and Sundargarh and two cases in Keonjhar.

This is the first time more than 100 cases are detected in one day. With this, the total positive cases in Ganjam touched 201. Ganjam becomes the first district to report more than 200 cases.