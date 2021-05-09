Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 10,635 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 5,34,842. Active caseload in the state stands at 93,287.

Out of the 10,635 new infections, 6,012 were reported from quarantine centres while 4,623 persons contracted the virus locally.

Total COVID-19 fatality of patients while under treatment in hospitals as reported by state Health and Family Welfare department is 19. Out of the total 19 fatalities, Kalahandi reported (three); Khurda (two); the State Capital including Angul, Bolangir, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Sundargarh districts (one each).

Khurda district has registered the highest number of new cases with 1,564 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 943 new infections.

A total of 1,05,17,838 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the State so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 7,664.

Other districts that have reported new COVID-19 cases are: Cuttack (887), Sambalpur (641), Angul (559), Kalahandi (469), Jharsuguda (456), Bargarh (443), Puri (434), Nabarangpur (336), Nuapada (324), Bolangir (318), Balasore (301), Jajpur (290), Ganjam (266), Nayagarh (253), Keonjhar (193), Boudh and Mayurbhanj (179 each), Rayagada (158), Subarnapur (149), Dhenkanal (146), Jagatsinghpur (140), Deogarh (137), Koraput (127), Kendrapara (117), Gajapati (101), Bhadrak (100), Malkangiri (79) and Kandhamal (73).

The State Pool reported 273 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside the State and tested positive.

PNN