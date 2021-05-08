Baripada: In a tragic incident, a woman and her minor granddaughter were trampled to death by a tusker early Saturday morning at Dudhkundi village under Bisoi block in Mayurbhanj district.

Moreover, the latter’s mother was hospitalised in critical condition following the jumbo attack. The elderly woman has been identified as Dhani Bindhani and her 10-year-old granddaughter as Meghana. The critically injured was identified as Kandri Murmu, mother of Meghana.

Also read: Odisha supplies over 7722MT oxygen to 10 states

According to an eyewitness, the three had gone to a nearby forest to collect firewood and dry leaves when they were attacked by the tusker early in the morning. The elderly woman and her granddaughter died on the spot while locals rescued Kandri in critical condition.

The injured was admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRMMCH) in Baripada, the eyewitness added.

On being informed by Dudhkundi villagers, a team comprising local police and forest personnel immediately reached the spot to bring the situation under control. Police have launched a probe in this connection.

PNN