Bhubaneswar: Odisha has so far sent a total of 421 tankers carrying a total of 7722.756MT medical oxygen to 10 states that are facing acute shortage.

In the last 16 days, 125 tankers carrying 2554.904MT of medical oxygen have been sent to Andhra Pradesh while 111 tankers with 1875.019MT of the gas were provided to Telangana. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu received 10 tankers filled with 202.04MT of oxygen.

Similarly, 59 tankers carrying 1053.462MT of medical oxygen were sent to Haryana while Madhya Pradesh received 38 tankers containing 656.78MT of the life-saving gas. Uttar Pradesh was provided with 32 tankers carrying 588.49MT of medical oxygen.

Also read: Minor siblings die from snake bite in Kendrapara district

Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh received 22 and 18 tankers, carrying 388.68MT and 274.461MT of oxygen respectively. Similarly, Delhi which is facing acute shortage of the gas got four tankers carrying 70.7MT of oxygen while two tankers carrying 58.22MT was sent to Punjab.

These tankers were mainly sent from Sundargarh (Rourkela), Angul, Dhenkanal and Jajpur districts.

So far, 174 tankers carrying 3280.922MT of medical oxygen have been dispatched from Rourkela – the highest in Odisha. Meanwhile, 102, 101 and 44 tankers were sent from Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Angul districts respectively.

Odisha Police have created green corridors so that these tankers can travel smoothly and are not held up anywhere.

PNN