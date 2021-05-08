Kendrapara: A minor boy and his sister died from snake bite late Friday night at Gobindapur village under Aul police limits in Kendrapara district.

According to a source, the deceased boy was 11-year old and his sibling was three-year old. The brother and sister duo died after a venomous snake bit them while they were sleeping at home.

The deceased boy was identified as Abhisek and his sister as Bhumika. They were sleeping along with their mother when the snake bit their legs leading to the untimely deaths, the source said.

The minor boy suddenly started screaming for help following which his mother woke up and enquired about the cause. Later, she noticed her son and daughter’s legs bleeding profusely, the source added.

The worried mother alerted other family members. They found a snake moving inside their bedroom.

The family immediately rushed the injured duo to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors at the hospital referred both of them to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, but in vain.

