Bhubaneswar: Minister of state Panchayati Raj, Drinking Water, Law, Housing and Urban Development departments Pratap Jena has tested positive for COVID-19, he informed late Friday night.

The Minister also appealed to all persons who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested.

Taking to his personal Twitter handle, the Minister wrote, “Have tested positive for #COVID-19. Anyone in close contact in the past few days, please get tested.”

Also read: Odisha registers 11,807 new COVID-19 cases; Sundargarh highest with 1,922

Notably, senior Congress leader and Bolangir MLA Narasingha Mishra had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 even after taking two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The State has registered 11,807 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the tally in Odisha to 5,24,207. Active caseload in the state stands at 90,335. Out of the 11,807 new infections, 6,613 were reported from quarantine centres while 5,194 persons contracted the virus locally.

PNN