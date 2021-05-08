Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 11,807 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 5,24,207. Active caseload in the state stands at 90,335. Out of the 11,807 new infections, 6,613 were reported from quarantine centres while 5,194 persons contracted the virus locally.

Total COVID-19 fatality of patients while under treatment in hospitals as reported by state Health and Family Welfare department is 21. Out of the total 21 fatalities, Kalahandi alone reported (four); Angul, Bhadrak, Cuttack and Sundargarh districts (two each), including Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nuapada and Puri districts (one each).

Sundargarh district has registered the highest number of new cases with 1,922 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Khurda with 1,510 new infections.

A total of 1,04,69,081 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 8,401.

Other districts that have reported new COVID-19 cases are: Cuttack (1,052), Angul (560), Sambalpur (533), Puri (454), Bolangir (437), Bargarh (428), Jharsuguda (421), Nabarangpur (419), Kalahandi (402), Ganjam (341), Jajpur (302), Nuapada (286), Balasore (260), Keonjhar (231), Subarnapur (210), Nayagarh (204), Boudh (178), Dhenkanal (177), Mayurbhanj (175), Kendrapara (145), Rayagada (138), Jagatsinghpur (134), Koraput (122), Deogarh (115), Gajapati (105), Kandhamal (92), Bhadrak (83) and Malkangiri (70).

The State Pool reported 301 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside the state and have tested positive.

PNN