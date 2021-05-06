Bhubaneswar: As many as eight senior officials of the Odisha Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar have tested positive for COVID-19, an official of the Governor’s House informed Thursday morning.

In addition to eight officials, many more employees working in Raj Bhawan and their family members have also been infected by COVID-19, a reliable source said.

Notably, Governor Ganeshi Lal and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 November 2, 2020 following which he was admitted to a Bhubaneswar-based covid care hospital for treatment. Sushila Devi, the Governor’s wife, died late Sunday night November 22, 2020.

Earlier, several officials of the Raj Bhawan had tested positive for the deadly virus in 2020 including the Aide-de-Camp and private secretary of the Governor as well as two doctors employed in Raj Bhawan.

PNN