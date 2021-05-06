Bhubaneswar: Odisha has so far sent a total of 345 tankers carrying 6354.742 MT medical oxygen to 10 states that are experiencing acute oxygen shortage.

In the last 14 days, 105 tankers carrying 2147 MT of medical oxygen have been sent to Andhra Pradesh while 97 tankers with 1657.109 MT of the gas were provided to Telangana. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu received seven tankers filled with 136.42 MT of oxygen.

Similarly, 41 tankers carrying 783.822 MT of medical oxygen were sent to Haryana while Madhya Pradesh received 35 tankers containing 601.52 MT of the lifesaving gas. Uttar Pradesh was provided with 27 tankers carrying 488.68 MT of medical oxygen.

Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra received 16 and 14 tankers, carrying 243.461 MT and 234.36 MT of oxygen respectively. Similarly, Delhi which is facing acute shortage of the gas received two tankers carrying 33 MT of oxygen while one tanker carrying 29.32 MT was sent to Punjab.

These tankers were mainly sent from Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal and Jajpur districts.

So far, 138 tankers carrying 2629.992 MT of medical oxygen have been dispatched from Rourkela – the highest in Odisha. Meanwhile, 88, 84 and 35 tankers were sent from Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts respectively.

Odisha Police have created green corridors so that these tankers can travel smoothly and are not held up anywhere.

PNN