Angul/Sambalpur: At least two persons including an elderly woman were killed in separate incidents of elephant attack in Angul and Sambalpur districts, Thursday.

In the first incident, the deceased woman was identified as Mamata Sethy. She was a resident of Talagarh village under Bantala police limits in Angul district. The elderly woman had gone to a mango orchard in the wee hours of Thursday to collect mangoes.

All of a sudden, a jumbo appeared before her while she was collecting mangoes. The raged pachyderm trampled her to death.

As the elderly woman did not return home till the morning, her family members launched a frantic search in the nearby areas. They finally found her crushed body in the mango orchard, a villager said.

On being informed, forest officials reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Tension prevailed in the village following the death.

In the second incident, a man came on the way of a jumbo and was trampled to death. The incident took place at Jaripani village near Luhapanka panchayat under Rairakhol forest range in Sambalpur.

The deceased man was identified as Dhanu Dehury of Mahulapal village in Angul district. He had gone to Luhapanka area to search for his missing cow when an elephant attacked and killed him.

PNN