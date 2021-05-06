Bhubaneswar: The CRPF camp in Bhubaneswar condoled the death of DIG Sunil Kumar Parth who lost his life fighting COVID-19 at a hospital Thursday morning, an official informed.

All members of the CRPF paid homage to the departed soul.

During his tenure at the Group Centre of CRPF, Bhubaneswar he made sincere efforts towards monumental changes in different regimental institutions and standardisation of living conditions, the official said.

Also read: Odisha crosses 10,000 mark again in new COVID-19 cases; Khurda highest with 1,477

The DIG was an outstanding leader and a source of inspiration for all ranks. His dedication had borne substantial tangible results during the first wave of COVID-19 outbreak and not a single casualty occurred in Bhubaneswar CRPF campus, the official source expressed.

“Parth’s untimely and sudden demise is an irreparable loss. He will be remembered and remain in our thoughts and hearts for his good work and noble personality,” many of the members of the CRPF Group Centre lamented.

PNN