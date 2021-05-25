Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 10,939 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 7,14,380. The active caseload in the state now stands at 1,10,554. Out of the 10,939 new infections, 6,178 were reported from quarantine centres while 4,761 persons contracted the virus locally.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 1,298 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 922 new infections.

Other districts that reported new COVID-19 cases are: Angul (819), Balasore (361), Bargarh (323), Bhadrak (142), Bolangir (195), Boudh (385), Deogarh (100), Dhenkanal (763), Gajapati (43), Ganjam (254), Jagatsinghpur (291), Jajpur (541), Jharsuguda (191), Kalahandi (244), Kandhamal (77), Kendrapara (323), Keonjhar (176), Koraput (242), Malkangiri (103), Mayurbhanj (604), Nabarangpur (362), Nayagarh (225), Nuapada (64), Puri (456), Rayagada (156), Sambalpur (319), Subarnapur (231) and Sundargarh (512).

The State Pool reported 217 new cases in the last 24 hours. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,14,37,337 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 11,614.

PNN