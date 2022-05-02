Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 11 new Covid-19 cases, of which four are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,88,068. Active caseload in the state now stands at 87.

Out of the total 11 new infections, six were reported from quarantine centres while five persons contracted the virus locally. The state had also registered 11 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Kendrapara, Khurda, Rayagada and Sambalpur registered the highest number of new cases with two (02) persons each from these districts testing positive for the virus, followed by Angul, Bolangir and Jajpur districts with one (01) new infection each.

The State Pool did not report any new case of persons coming from outside Odisha and testing positive for the disease.

A total of 3,13,31,692 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at seven.

