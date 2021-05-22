Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 11,108 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 6,79,530. The active caseload in the state now stands at 1,09,639. Out of the 11,108 new infections, 6,219 were reported from quarantine centres while 4,889 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 26 fresh fatalities taking the total tally in the state to 2,456 as per a tweet of the Health and Family Welfare department. Out of the 26 fresh fatalities, Khurda alone reported six (including three from Bhubaneswar); Kalahandi (four); Ganjam and Puri districts (three each); Angul, Balasore and Sundargarh districts (two each); Boudh, Gajapati, Koraput and Nuapada districts (one each).

Khurda district registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 1,451 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 944 new infections.

Other districts that reported new COVID-19 cases are: Angul (864), Balasore (509), Bargarh (339), Bhadrak (489), Bolangir (298), Boudh (273), Deogarh (125), Dhenkanal (131), Gajapati (157), Ganjam (214), Jagatsinghpur (318), Jajpur (396), Jharsuguda (113), Kalahandi (39), Kandhamal (132), Kendrapara (150), Keonjhar (169), Koraput (251), Malkangiri (100), Mayurbhanj (635), Nabarangpur (357), Nayagarh (332), Nuapada (114), Puri (473), Rayagada (209), Sambalpur (384), Subarnapur (180) and Sundargarh (708).

The State Pool reported 254 new cases in the last 24 hours. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,12,41,408 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 10,881.

PNN